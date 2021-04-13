BBC News

St Paul's bomb plot: Norwegian man charged

image captionThe 24-year-old man is accused of speaking to Safiyya Shaikh over social media about the plot

A man has been charged in Norway over his alleged role in a terror plot to bomb St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The Norwegian man - who has not been named - was originally arrested in September 2019.

Safiyya Shaikh was jailed for life last year after admitting she had planned to blow herself up inside the building.

Norwegian prosecutors allege the pair spoke over social media in the run-up to the planned bombing. The 24-year-old man denies all charges.

image copyrightMet Police
image captionSafiyya Shaikh was jailed for life last year after admitting a plan to blow herself up in the famous cathedral

It is alleged that Muslim convert Shaikh told the man she was going to target the cathedral, and that he said it was a good plan.

Prosecutors say he also gave the British woman advice and shared extremist propaganda.

The man has also been charged over his involvement in a failed terror plot in Denmark, and is accused of participating in the Islamic State terror group.

If found guilty, he faces 21 years in prison.

