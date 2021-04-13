St Paul's bomb plot: Norwegian man charged
A man has been charged in Norway over his alleged role in a terror plot to bomb St Paul's Cathedral in London.
The Norwegian man - who has not been named - was originally arrested in September 2019.
Safiyya Shaikh was jailed for life last year after admitting she had planned to blow herself up inside the building.
Norwegian prosecutors allege the pair spoke over social media in the run-up to the planned bombing. The 24-year-old man denies all charges.
It is alleged that Muslim convert Shaikh told the man she was going to target the cathedral, and that he said it was a good plan.
Prosecutors say he also gave the British woman advice and shared extremist propaganda.
The man has also been charged over his involvement in a failed terror plot in Denmark, and is accused of participating in the Islamic State terror group.
If found guilty, he faces 21 years in prison.