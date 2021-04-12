London passenger numbers begin to rise as lockdown eases
Tom Edwards
Transport correspondent, London
@BBCTomEdwardson Twitter
- Published
- comments
- Comments
As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, it seems passengers are slowly returning to the capital.
Parts of the Underground network were certainly a lot busier today.
For the first time in months, pub gardens, shops and hairdressers are reopening in England, as rules are also eased in the rest of the UK.
Transport for London (TfL) figures show that by 10:00 BST, there were 0.69m bus boarding taps - up 15% on last Tuesday's passenger numbers.
There were also 0.67m entries and exits on the city's Tubes - up 18% on last Tuesday's journeys.
TfL also saw a 31% bump in passengers travelling to shopping hubs such as Oxford Street, Stratford and White City as non-essential retail reopened.
It is, however, quite difficult for transport bosses to make long-term plans.
There are many unanswered questions they must consider. Has there been a permanent shift to home-working? How long will that last? Will leisure travel overtake commuting? Will we see a move away from two rush-hours to a more level demand?
I spoke to the transport commissioner, Andy Byford earlier in the week. He said he believed there could be a 10-15% increase in passengers this week but admitted he couldn't be sure.
"We need Londoners to play their part," he said. "Please do the right thing - wear your mask.
"Try and travel outside busy times and move along the platform, maybe let a bus go. By working together we can maintain social distancing. It's clean, we can keep it orderly and we can get people where they need to go."
Fares are vital for transport budgets but the commissioner thinks the city's transport network has a broader significance.
'London needs to be buzzing'
"Getting London's transport system going again is critical not only for the city but also the country," he said.
"We need London to get back to full strength, to be motoring again, to be thriving again and to be working again.
"It needs to be buzzing again so we can generate the billions in the exchequer so the government can do what they want to do nationally.
"So that's the thrust of our pitch to government. It's important we get riders back not just for the financial position, but to show London is back and playing its part in the UK's recovery."
The rule changes in England marks the third easing since the country's third national lockdown began on 6 January.
Today seems to have been another small step back to normality.