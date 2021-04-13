Uefa Euro 2020: Trafalgar Square earmarked for 12,500-capacity fan park
By Thomas Mackintosh
BBC News, London
- Published
Trafalgar Square has been earmarked as the preferred location for a Uefa Euro 2020 fan park.
London will be one of 12 cities hosting the European Championship, which has been delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Plans include all seven games, to be played at Wembley Stadium, being shown on giant TV screens in central London.
There are also outline proposals for screens to show a "victory parade" should England win the tournament.
Gareth Southgate's side will play all three group matches at Wembley, the first against the Czech Republic on 13 June.
Five days later England take on Scotland for the first time since 2017, before hosting Croatia in their final group game on 22 June.
All three England group games will be screened in Trafalgar Square, if the Greater London Authority (GLA) plans are approved.
Wembley will also host one last 16 tie, as well as both semi-finals and the final on 11 July.
Should England progress to the knockout stages, they would play their last 16 and quarter-final ties abroad, but the proposals allow for both to also be screened in Trafalgar Square.
The GLA planning application seeks a capacity of up to 12,500 people for the fan park - with free tickets being allocated through a ballot.
The plans are subject to a licensing application which will be heard at Westminster City Council later this month.
And despite the easing of Covid restrictions, the GLA accepts that due to uncertainties around the virus, details of the event may change.
Under the Prime Minister's roadmap out of lockdown, social distancing measures and limits of people gathering outdoors will still be in place for England's first two group games.
Discussions of plans for the fan park began in August 2020 with Westminster City Council. A separate meeting with the Met Police has also taken place, the BBC understands.
Additional proposals for a Uefa Euro 2020 Football Village at Potters Fields Park, near City Hall and Tower Bridge, are also being considered.
Previously, Greenwich Park was going to be used as the official fan park, had the tournament been able to go ahead as scheduled last year.