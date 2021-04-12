Fishmonger's Hall terror attack victim Jack Merritt's life 'was a triumph'
- Published
The mother of a Cambridge graduate killed in a terror attack in central London in 2019 has told an inquest her son's death "was a tragedy, but his life was a triumph."
Convicted terrorist Usman Khan fatally stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones at a prisoner rehabilitation conference at Fishmonger's Hall on 29 November.
He injured two others before he was shot dead by police on London Bridge.
The inquest at London Guildhall is due to last nine weeks.
After a jury was sworn in, Anne Merritt said her 25-year-old son was a "force for good in the world" and had a "strong moral compass".
Friends from Cambridge University where he worked for a criminal justice charity, Learning Together, said he was "absorbingly intelligent' and "fiercely loyal".
She told jurors: "Jack Merritt was a good person. Jack was a force for good in the world, someone who made other people's lives better for knowing him.
"We are hugely proud of who Jack was and what he stood for. His death was a tragedy but his life was a triumph."
She read tributes from friends and family who described him as a "true visionary", a "very cool brother" and a "fiercely loyal" friend who "championed the underdog".
Friends from Manchester University, where Mr Merritt also studied, said: "It was clear that Jack was intelligent, but when we started to study miscarriages of justice in further detail, it became clear how strongly Jack felt about criminal justice."
The family of Ms Jones, from Stratford-upon-Avon, described her as someone with a "private nature".
In a statement read by Henry Pitchers QC, the family said they chose not to provide a full portrait of the 23-year-old at the inquest.
"They believe that she would wish the focus of the coroner and the jury to be on the facts and evidence before them and for the emphasis to be on a thorough investigation as to how she came to lose her life," the statement continued.
"It would be her hope that no other family is devastated and heartbroken again in similar circumstances.
"It is very important to the family that Saskia's legacy should not solely be based on her work with Learning Together as she was about so much more than just that.
"She should be defined as someone who battled to improve the lives of others in several spheres and was driven to make real changes in the world."
The family statement said Ms Jones did "incredible research in the field of sexual violence and Rape Crisis".
"Her passion in this area enabled her to finally find her career path with the hope of becoming a detective in victim support within a police force," the family added.
"The grief and loss that the family and friends of Saskia continue to endure is personal to them and it is their wish that it remains so."
The hearing is expected to be followed by a separate jury inquest into the death of Khan.