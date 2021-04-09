Liban Malhamoub: Man jailed for knife attack on woman and three children
A man has been jailed for at least 32 years for a "horrific" knife attack on a woman and three children.
Liban Malhamoub inflicted more than 50 wounds during the sustained assaults at an address in Palmers Green in north London on 6 July 2019.
He initially denied four charges of attempted murder, but changed his plea to guilty in January.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC said Malhamoub, 45, posed a significant risk of serious harm to the public.
Passing a life sentence, with a minimum term of 32 years, the judge told the Old Bailey that the victims had been subjected to the "most horrific" experience.
The defendant, who was on bail at the time, took a knife to the scene in a shopping bag.
Aggravating factors included the fact it was a planned attack and deliberate targeting of "vulnerable victims".
Two victims 'played dead'
The court heard that Malhamoub targeted his victims' necks, and some injuries penetrated deep into vital organs.
He was described by a witness as "looking angry with bloodshot eyes and bulging veins".
Two of his victims "played dead" in an attempt to stop the onslaught, but were attacked again when Malhamoub realised they were alive.
Malhamoub was also convicted over a separate attack on a man outside a pub in Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire in 2017.
He was given a further seven years' jail for wounding with intent in relation to that incident which will be served concurrently.