Prince Philip: Duke's impact on London 'will live on'
The death of the Duke of Edinburgh has led to an outpouring of tributes from the London charities and organisations he supported and visited throughout his life.
The UK capital was an important place for Prince Philip over the decades, with many of the groups he patronised being based in the city.
His first charitable cause was the London Federation of Boys' Clubs, now known as London Youth, becoming its patron in 1947.
April 9, 2021
The charity, which works to improve the lives of young Londoners, said he had been "a tireless advocate of positive opportunities for young people".
"Prince Philip's many visits to our member youth organisations remain etched within the memories of so many," chief executive Rosemary Watt-Wyness added.
The duke also had a long association with Westminster Abbey, the location for his marriage to HRH Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947.
The royal couple returned for various anniversaries and commemorative services over the years.
The Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, paid tribute to the duke's "unwavering commitment", adding that he was also "deeply thankful for his support... including his work to raise funds for the restoration of the abbey".
The abbey will toll a tenor bell 99 times, once every minute, from 18:00 BST this evening in tribute to the duke.
Sport, arts and conservation were also keen interests for Prince Philip.
Soho's Cartoon Museum, where he was patron for over 20 years, said he had provided them with "continuous support" after he first heard a speech by cartoonist H. M. Bateman in 1949 calling for the establishment of a national museum.
Paying tribute, the museum said: "The monarchy have been a persistent (and easy) target of cartoonists and caricaturists for 300 years... but the Duke of Edinburgh could always see the funny side in any situation, and took humorous depictions of himself in his stride."
ZSL London Zoo, where Prince Philip was an honorary fellow, said it was "so grateful" to him for "many years" of support, while the British Museum was one of many organisations to announce they would be flying flags at half-mast in tribute.
The Lord's Taverners said the duke, who was the cricketing charity's patron and 12th man, had taken "great interest in all aspects of our charitable activities".
Taverners president and former England captain David Gower said the prince had "contributed so much to our efforts to enhance the lives of disadvantaged and disabled children" and would be "greatly missed".
The capital's sports teams have also offered their respects, including Arsenal FC. a club the duke first officially visited in October 1952 for a charity match.
He also opened the club's Emirates Stadium in October 2006, which was described by Arsenal as "an unforgettable day for all concerned".
London's politicians and senior officials have also paid tribute.
Mayor Sadiq Khan said there was "no doubt that the legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh's positive impact on London... will live on for many years".
"We mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others."
Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor in next month's election, called the duke an "incredible man" who was "an embodiment of the British spirit".
We are deeply saddened to hear that His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away.— Tower RNLI (@TowerRNLI) April 9, 2021
Selfless, Courageous, Dependable and Trustworthy #RIPSir
The thoughts of us all at Tower Lifeboat Station are with the @RoyalFamily at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/WYthJMKXwo
Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the prince's "dedication to duty" had been "an inspiration to us all".
"His legacy is a lifetime of public service that commands respect across policing," she said.
London's taxi drivers have also paid their respects by lining The Mall, which leads from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace, while a tribute to the prince will remain on display at Piccadilly Circus for 24 hours.