Illegal immigrant boat supply probe: Three arrests made
- Published
A woman and two men have been arrested over the alleged supply of small boats to cross-Channel people-smugglers.
The 33-year-old woman from Hammersmith was arrested on Thursday evening in Glasgow on suspicion attempting to facilitate illegal immigration.
Two British men were detained in The Hague in the Netherlands on Wednesday.
Both face potential prosecution by Dutch authorities after number of deflated boats were seized, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
All three arrests are all linked to an NCA investigation into the sourcing of rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) in the UK and elsewhere in Europe.
The boats are transported to the Netherlands for storage, the NCA's Jacque Beer explained.
"This operation is a demonstration of our determination to disrupt and dismantle people-smugglers' business models at every step, and we are grateful for the assistance of the Dutch authorities."
The NCA said the arrested woman has been released under investigation and a property in Hammersmith had also been searched.