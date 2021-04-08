Newham art wall: 'Other than the murders, everything is fine'
- Published
A public artwork in east London has attracted criticism over the inclusion of a poem saying "the only negative thing" about the area is the rising number of murders.
"This is unfortunate, but everything else is fine," the wording continues.
Artist Sonia Boyce, commissioned by Crossrail, collected memories from people living in Newham.
She will use their anecdotes as part of a 2km mural that will run alongside the new Elizabeth Line.
The mural on the Newham Trackside Wall also features photographs of the changing landscape which have been printed onto 1,500 panels, and it will run through Custom House, Silvertown and North Woolwich.
The contributions, which are anonymous, include "Like a Village":
I love this area North Woolwich.
I'm glad I was brought up here, it's like a village.
It has a hairdresser, a corner shop, a post office, a library, three parks, a bakery and a pharmacy.
What else?
There's the Police Station, there's a Chinese takeaway.
It has everything all in one small area and everyone knows everyone.
The only negative thing is the crime and the murders, which has been increasing.
This is unfortunate, but other than that everything else is fine.
Also there's a little beach and you can take a ferry ride.
It's all so close.
Like a village.
Reaction to the inclusion of "Like a Village" has ranged from amused to outraged.
One Twitter user, Stop City Airport, posted "How have Crossrail let this happen?????".