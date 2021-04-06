Santino Dymiter: Teens jailed for Chadd Green machete murder
- Published
A pair of teenagers have been jailed for life for hacking an 18-year-old man to death with machetes.
The killers were aged just 14 and 16 when they committed the "savage" gang murder of Santino Dymiter in east London in August 2019.
Rahiem Anderson, now 18, and the other boy, now 16, were both wearing electronic tags at the time of the attack in Chadd Green, Plaistow.
They had both recently been released from young offenders institutions.
Anderson, from Romford, was given a minimum term of 18 years and three months, and the boy was detained for life with a minimum term of 16 years.
They had both denied murder but were convicted by a jury at the Old Bailey in February.
Judge Richard Marks QC said: "So far as the victim Santino Dymiter is concerned, he was no angel as the jury heard. But he was 18 years old and he had his whole life ahead of him. He did not deserve to die, still less in the circumstances in which he did."
'Senseless violence'
In a victim impact statement, Mr Dymiter's mother Malgorzata Dymiter said her son had become involved with the wrong crowd and that "to lose a child through senseless and stupid violence is beyond words."
Mr Dymiter's girlfriend Sianie Smith said her "soulmate" and "forever best friend" had been clever and funny and wanted to become a "model citizen".
During the trial, jurors heard the killing was linked to the Beckton Boys gang, who had a long-running dispute with the Chadd Green gang, with whom the victim was associated.Anderson made no comment to police but, while on remand at Cookham Wood Young Offenders' Institution, boasted about the killing to inmates.
The court heard Anderson also had previous convictions for possessing a large Rambo-style blade and folding lock knife.
Both teens had previously been convicted over a separate kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail plot.