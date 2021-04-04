Greenwich murder: Woman stabbed to death in block of flats
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in a block of flats.
The Met Police said she was found seriously injured by emergency service workers at about 02:15 BST in Ravine Grove in Greenwich, south London.
Paramedics treated her for stab wounds at the scene but she died an hour later.
Officers are working to establish her identity and a post-mortem examination has not yet been held.
The arrested man remains in custody at a police station in south London.
