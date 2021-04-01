North Middlesex Hospital patient rang 999 after oxygen refusal
A man suffering a sickle cell crisis called 999 while in hospital because nurses refused him oxygen, an inquest has heard.
Evan Smith died on 25 April 2019 at North Middlesex Hospital, in north London.
The 21-year-old was suffering from sepsis following a procedure to remove a gallbladder stent.
Barnet Coroner's Court heard he might have survived if he had been offered a blood transfusion sooner.
The haematology team were not informed Mr Smith had been admitted, the inquest was told.
Mr Smith suffered from sickle cell disease - a condition which affects red blood cells and is common among people of African and Caribbean heritage - and oxygen is routinely used to treat low blood oxygen saturation.
On 23 April, nursing staff told Mr Smith he did not need oxygen when he requested it, the court heard.
He called the London Ambulance Service because he thought it was the only way to get help, the inquest was told.
Mr Smith was being held in a "lodger" bed - a bed added to a ward for extra capacity - and did not have access to oxygen or a call bell.
When he was seen by a haematologist later that day, he was prescribed oxygen but was already in the early stages of sickle cell crisis.
He suffered a series of cardiac arrests and later died.
'Time does matter'
Dr Arne De Kreuk previously treated Mr Smith and was not informed of his patient's presence in the hospital until the evening of 20 April - two days after admission.
"With sickle cell disorder, time does matter," Dr De Kreuk said.
Martin Forde QC, for Mr Smith's family, asked if there was any evidence to suggest complaints of pain might have been ignored because of his ethnic background.
"I'm very aware of this issue - especially in patients presenting at A&E when pain is not always taken seriously, but I'm not aware of any evidence in Mr Smith's case that this was an issue," Dr De Kreuk said.
The inquest is due to conclude on 6 April.