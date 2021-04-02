Anna Pavlova ballet dress restored in Museum of London video series
- Published
A video series providing a unique look of how a historic ballet costume has been restored has been launched by the Museum of London.
Russian dancer Anna Pavlova wore the dress in a solo piece called The Dying Swan, first performed in 1907.
The five-part series follows textile conservator Emily Austin as she restores the damaged clothing for it to go on display in the future.
The museum said the item was "a truly incredible part" of its archive.
The Dying Swan, choreographed by Mikhail Fokine, was considered a "landmark in ballet history", according to the museum.
Pavlova performed the piece on numerous occasions in the capital during the 1920s where it became a favourite with London audiences.
The dress, which features multiple tulle layers, gelatine sequins, goose feathers and a main bodice made of silk, does not normally go on display because it is so delicate.
However, Ms Austin spent more than 100 hours to restore it to its former glory - the highlights of which feature in the video series.
Speaking about the films, the museum said they were "very excited to be able to give a glimpse of this beautiful item and the intricate work that goes into preserving it".
