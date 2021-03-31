Richard Okorogheye: Police searches in Essex for missing student
The search for a west London university student who has been missing for more than a week has been extended to Essex, the Met Police said.
Richard Okorogheye has not been seen by his family since 22 March when he left their home in the Ladbroke Grove area.
In an update, detectives said the 19-year-old took a taxi to Loughton, Essex, in the early hours of 23 March.
Det Ch Insp Nikki Beecher said the Met was "working extremely hard to piece together the facts".
Mr Okorogheye was last seen boarding the 23 bus southbound in Ladbroke Grove, Kensington, at about 20:45 GMT on 22 March.
CCTV footage showed the Oxford Brooks student was wearing all black and had a black satchel bag with a white Adidas logo worn across his lower back.
The teenager is now known to have taken a taxi from west London to Loughton.
He was then captured on CCTV walking alone on Smarts Lane towards Epping Forest at 00:39 BST on 23 March.