Croydon stabbing: Man killed at vigil for knife victim
A man has been stabbed to death at a vigil being held to remember the victim of another knife attack.
The Met Police said 23-year-old Reece Young was pronounced dead at the scene following the attack on Alpha Road in Croydon at about 21:10 BST on Tuesday.
A force spokesman said two men who later arrived at hospital with stab wounds were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.
He said one of them had then attacked officers and NHS staff before escaping.
Det Ch Insp Richard Vandenburgh said officers were working to "establish the whereabouts" of the man.
"We believe he suffered injuries that require urgent medical attention [and] he is urged to make contact with us immediately," he said.
'Could prove vital'
Appealing for information, he said Mr Young had been found by officers attending reports of three men fighting and it was believed the stabbing had been "witnessed by a number of people".
"They had gathered for a small vigil in remembrance of another recent fatal stabbing victim when an altercation began.
"Some of those people have already spoken to police, but I believe there are others who captured images and video of what happened.
"The information they have could prove vital in establishing the chain of events that has led to a young man losing his life."
He added that Mr Young's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.