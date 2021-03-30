Claudio Callegari: Former Arsenal Fan TV star dies aged 58
- Published
Tributes have been paid to former Arsenal Fan TV contributor Claude Callegari, who has died aged 58.
Mr Callegari was a popular figure on the AFTV YouTube channel, which has 1.32m subscribers.
But he was removed from the service last summer following a comment about north London rival Tottenham's Son Heung-min.
Former player Kevin Campbell posted on Twitter: "This is such sad news. RIP Claude."
An AFTV statement said: "We are absolutely devastated today to learn of the death of Claude Callegari, one of the channel's most popular contributors.
"Claude was a much loved figure during his time on the channel and through his passion for Arsenal was able to connect with fans from around the globe on a meaningful level.
"We had continued to privately support Claude during his time away from the channel during the pandemic and the news of his passing comes as a deep shock to everyone at AFTV and in the wider Arsenal community."
Sending our condolences to Claude's family, friends and everyone who cherished him— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 30, 2021
His passion for the club was undeniable and he will be missed ❤️
The AFTV YouTube channel posts live streams of fans watching games, as well as videos of supporters reacting to results.
Mr Callegari stopped appearing on AFTV after calling Son Heung-min "DVD" towards the end of a 2-1 defeat to their north London rivals in July 2020.
The expression is a reference to selling illegal discs and has been directed towards Asian footballers in the past.
Founder and channel host Robbie Lyle issued an apology and said at the time that it was "only appropriate" to remove Mr Callegari.
In a video posted following his death, Mr Lyle said: "I know he'd been having quite a tough time during this lockdown. Claude was Arsenal through and through and he just missed the camaraderie of being at Arsenal games,"
He added: "I'm absolutely gutted. Claude wasn't perfect - none of us are perfect. But one thing I can say is that he had a heart of gold."
Rivalry to one side, it's very sad to hear of the passing of Claude Callegari. His relationship with Spurs fans was tempestuous at times, but there can be absolutely no doubting his passion for his club and for football. Deepest condolences to his family and friends #RIPClaude pic.twitter.com/ykv39kB7CN— Armed Forces Spurs Official Supporters Club (@AF_Spurs_OSC) March 30, 2021