William Fernandez: New images of remand prisoner 'released by mistake'
Police searching for a man who was mistakenly released from a west London prison have issued new images of him.
William Fernandez, 24, was being held on remand at HMP Wormwood Scrubs while awaiting trial on charges including sexual assault.
Police believe that soon after being released on Wednesday 24 March, he took a train from East Acton station.
New CCTV images captured Mr Fernandez on a platform at Oxford Circus at 20.38 BST the same day.
Less than one hour later at 21:24 BST, he was spotted on CCTV walking along Wealdstone High Street, heading north.
There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.
Prior to his arrest in April 2020, Fernandez had no fixed address.
Officers believe he is most likely to be in the west London area but he has been known to travel extensively on public transport and to spend time at transport hubs.
Detective Ch Insp Lucy O'Connor said: "I would urge anyone who knows of Fernandez's whereabouts to contact us immediately.
"Any information, no matter how small, may be able to assist our investigation."
Fernandez is described as white, of medium build, with thinning hair and a dark beard. He has a distinctive cross tattoo on the left hand side of his neck and when last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit and black hat.
Police say he is also known to use the name Agustin Fernando Jimenez Eiberte.