School almost 'eliminates bullying' with break-time ban on games
A school claims to have almost eliminated bullying by banning games like football at break times.
Instead, students at Hackney New School participate in supervised quizzes, poetry recitals and other activities, including chess and choir clubs.
The school says there have been only five reports of bullying, including cyber bullying, in the last year.
Head teacher Charlotte Whelan said: "A school without bullying sounds like a utopia but it is achievable."
The students, aged 11 to 16, are still taking exercise during breaks and PE lessons, but sports are "more structured" and supervised.
"The school has been completely transformed and the students are really thriving," Ms Whelan said.
Rather than kicking a football around or jumping skipping ropes in the playground unsupervised, students practise sonnets by classic poets like Shelley and Tennyson or quiz each other on capital cities, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Pupils have memorised poems Ozymandias and The Charge of the Light Brigade and recite them as they line up for lessons or when they are eating lunch, Ms Whelan said.
She added: "It's long been my belief that we could be doing more for pupils while they on their breaks, so often you see them aimlessly wandering the playground. We want every second at school to count.
"We began by introducing the poetry recitals during break and lunch and the students really responded well. It evolved from there."
The school is part of the Community Schools Trust which also runs The Cumberland School in Newham, where students won £1m of scholarships to top fee paying schools this year.