Alex Smith stabbing: Third man convicted over boy's murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in north London in 2019.
Alex Smith, who was 16 and from Wembley, was killed by members of a rival gang in Munster Square, Camden.
Abdirahman Ibrahim, then 18, from Pratt Street in Camden, remained in a stolen car while others in his group chased and attacked Mr Smith.
The prosecution argued he "was a key member of the group", giving him "joint responsibility" for the murder.
Ibrahim was also convicted of assisting an offender.
He is due to be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court 30 April.
The trial heard how Mr Smith was attacked just after 23:00 BST on 12 August by a group of six that had been driving around the Fitzrovia and Euston Road area in two stolen cars, looking for adversaries to attack as part of an ongoing feud.
Mr Smith was stabbed in the chest, at least twice, before his attackers ran away.
Two men, Yusuf Yusuf from West Hampstead, and Arif Biomy from Plumstead, have previously been jailed for their part in the murder.
Yusuf, who burned one of the cars, was convicted of assisting an offender and sentenced to 34 months; and Biomy is serving at least 21 years for murder.
The men who carried out the physical knifing, and another who was driving one of the cars, left the country within days of the killing.