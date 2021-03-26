Met investigates 'Everyone's Invited' school abuse claims
Allegations of sexual assaults, including rape, at schools in London are being investigated by police.
The action comes after an online campaign "Everyone's Invited" asked pupils to post anonymous testimonies of abuse they had suffered.
The Met Police said it has been "reviewing the content" of the site and contacted schools it could identify.
The collection of more than 4,100 statements include accounts from girls aged as young as nine.
The Met's lead for rape and sexual offences, Det Supt Mel Laremore, said: "It is deeply concerning to see the number of accounts published on this website, many of which appear to relate to previous or current experiences within educational settings in London and across the country.
"We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously. We understand the complex and varied reasons why many victim-survivors do not contact law enforcement, but I want to personally reassure anyone who needs our help that we are absolutely here for you."
People who were abused years ago should still come forward and report the incidents, Det Supt Laremore said.
Experiences recounted online range from being drugged and raped at parties to explicit images being shared over messaging platforms.
Earlier on Friday, the Met held "the first of a series of detailed meetings" across the force to "determine its response" to the issues raised by the website.