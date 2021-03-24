Man sought over east London street sex attacks on girls
A man who exposed himself to children and a young woman in east London is being sought by police.
Two girls, aged 12 and 15, and a 20-year-old woman were all approached by the man in January and February in Stamford Hill.
He showed pornography on his phone to the first girl and exposed himself to both the other girl and the woman.
He also sexually touched the woman as she pushed a child in a buggy. Police are linking all three incidents.
The victims, who were all walking along residential roads, were physically unharmed but "were left incredibly shaken and upset", police said.
