Police arrest man over pregnant woman attack in Stamford Hill
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant woman on a street in Stamford Hill.
CCTV obtained by Jewish security group Shomrim shows a man appearing to put a pillow case or cloth over the head of a woman before punching her in the stomach several times.
A 20-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries, the Met said.
A man, aged in his late 50s, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Monday.
Shomrim said the woman was 27 or 28 weeks pregnant and had been left "deeply traumatised".
Officers were called shortly after 19:00 GMT on last Thursday to Manor Road.
The Met said the assault had taken place around half an hour earlier.
A Met spokesperson confirmed the victim had received minor injuries but "was now okay".
A police spokesperson said they were aware of "similar incidents in the area" but were not currently linking them.
Inquiries are ongoing to establish a motive.