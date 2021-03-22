Westminster Bridge terror attack: 'Victims can be too often forgotten'
A survivor of the Westminster Bridge terror attack is backing plans for a permanent memorial because "victims can be too often forgotten".
Khalid Masood killed four people and injured 50 more on 22 March 2017 when he ploughed his car into crowds on the bridge before stabbing PC Keith Palmer.
Westminster City Council has applied to put up a bronze plaque displaying the names of those who were killed.
"It's important as a society we remember," Travis Frain, 23, said.
Mr Frain, then a politics student, was on a trip to study the workings of the Houses of Parliament when he was hit by Masood's car.
The impact broke his leg, but he went on to make a full recovery.
Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the attack and Mr Frain said: "It may seem like a niche point to people who haven't been through something like this but a plaque is an incredibly important physical act of recognition."
He believes the memorial will ensure a "positive, lasting legacy of remembrance and recognition of the pain and loss endured by so many".
He added: "Following the attack it's understandable that the perpetrator fills the headlines.
"I think victims can be too often forgotten.
"Every single person on that bridge did not wake up planning to be a victim that day. This could have happened to anyone.
"My hope is by remembering the people we lost, as well as the reactions of the first responders and civilians running in to danger to help people the plaque will ensure it is an empowering memory."
An inquest in September 2018 heard that the attack lasted for just 82 seconds before Masood was shot dead outside the Houses of Parliament by armed police officers.
In that time, Masood killed Kurt Cochran, 54, from Utah in the USA, Leslie Rhodes, 75, from Clapham, Aysha Frade, 44, from London and Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 31, on the bridge, and finally 48-year-old PC Palmer.
All five victims will be commemorated on the proposed plaque.
It will also include the message: "This plaque is also laid in recognition of the injury and loss caused to the many other people affected, their bravery, humanity and resilience continues to inspire us."
If approved, it will be placed on the top edge of the south parapet in the middle of Westminster Bridge, which is owned by Transport for London.
A memorial stone for PC Palmer already stands outside the Houses of Parliament.
At an online event dedicated to the victims and their families on Sunday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan condemned the terror attack as "cowardly".
Mr Khan said: ""The awful events of that day were not only an attack on London, but an attack on the freedom and values our country holds dear.
"Our diversity is one of London's greatest strengths and we will continue to honour those who lost their lives by focusing on the values of decency, openness and mutual respect that unite us."