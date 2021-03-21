Walthamstow stabbing: Man charged with murder of law student
A man has been charged with the murder of a law student who was stabbed to death near his home in Walthamstow, north-east London.
Hussain Chaudhry, 18, died in his mother's arms after he was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday evening.
Detectives have charged Marvin Ward, of Westwood Road, Ilford, with Mr Chaudhry's murder.
He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday, the Met Police said.
Mr Ward has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, relating to a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s who suffered slash injuries.
In addition, the 18-year-old was charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
