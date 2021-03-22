London elections 2021: What can the mayor of London do?
By Sam Francis
BBC News, London
- Published
The mayor of London has the largest personal mandate of any politician in the UK, with a constituency of 6.2 million voters.
For the privilege, Londoners pay on average £365 a year through a proportion of their council tax.
The mayor cannot make new laws and is not responsible for taking the bins out, but with the tax revenue and grants from central government, they are in charge of a £17bn budget.
It's a high-profile job, currently held by Sadiq Khan, and it's up for re-election on 6 May. So what are Londoners voting for?
Transport: Setting tube and bus fares
The mayor's principal power lies in the area of transport. He or she oversees Transport for London (TfL) which handles up to five million passenger journeys in the capital a day - when there's not a global pandemic.
The mayor is responsible for the bus and taxi network, the Tube, Overground, Docklands Light Railway (DLR), cable car, and all other TfL services.
In this role, the mayor has the power to set fares, which is where TfL gets the majority of its funding.
London is one of the only major cities in the world that does not receive government funding to support the operating costs of its transport network. In comparison, fares on the Paris Metro make up only 38% of its income.
In addition, the mayor has some powers over who can use London's roads - the Congestion Charge and the Ultra Low Emission Zones both came from the mayor's office.
The mayor also has the power to put cycle lanes on London's main roads, although local councils are responsible for all other roads.
Policing: Holding the Met to account
Only about 30% of the Metropolitan Police's budget comes from the mayor - the remaining 70% comes directly from national government.
But the mayor officially acts as the police and crime commissioner for London, which means the mayor has a role in setting out how London is policed and staffed.
The mayor appoints the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, who is in charge of the day-to-day running of the police.
The mayor is also responsible for holding the Met police to account, although the Met Commissioner answers to the home secretary on national matters.
The mayor also sets the budget for the London Fire Brigade and approves the London Safety Plan, which sets out the fire service's priorities. He or she has the ability to appoint and replace the Fire Commissioner, who handles the day-to-day running of the London Fire Brigade.
The mayor's responsibilities also include co-ordinating emergency preparedness.
Housing: The power of approval
The mayor has some powers in terms of housebuilding, including presiding over a pot of money to build affordable homes.
Most of the powers tend to involve setting targets on numbers and affordability, and working with local authorities and developers to realise them.
That said, he or she can reject or approve larger housebuilding sites.
Most of this is set out in his London Plan, a huge document that was published earlier this month and which took most of his term to write.
Tax: Keeping a share of business rates
The mayor's budget is mostly funded by a council tax precept that helps fund bodies like the police and fire brigade.
The Greater London Authority (GLA) precept is about £365 a year on the average Band D household.
This money also goes towards paying for things like City Hall staff administration and the London Assembly.
The mayor also keeps a share of business rates in certain areas, including the Crossrail Business Rate Supplement and Mayoral Community Infrastructure Levy.
Economy: Supporting culture in the capital
When it was created, the mayor's key function was to promote economic development and wealth creation in London.
However, the GLA has few direct powers over the economy.
Since 2007, the mayor has had powers over "strategic planning". This means he or she can give permission to projects considered important to London's development.
The mayor is also expected to support London's culture and creative industries.
The mayor runs the London Borough of Culture - which grants a different borough in London a £1m grant each year to deliver a programme of activities.
Since 2016, the GLA has employed a "night tsar", responsible for supporting London's nightlife, including safeguarding venues across the city.
The mayor also manages Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square Garden.
Figurehead - London on the national and international stage
Perhaps the mayor's most visible power is the "soft power" the office-holder exerts as the official spokesperson for London.
Since the office was created in 2000, the three men who have held the post have each carved out their own platform on the national and international stage.
A significant part of the role is negotiating with central government for funding in order to improve London's infrastructure.
Current mayor Sadiq Khan played a public role in negotiating the recent local tiered systems of lockdown and the accompanying support packages.
