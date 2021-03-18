Hendon murder: Drill rapper who blamed twin brother found guilty
A drill rapper who tried to deflect the blame on to his twin brother after a new father was stabbed to death has been convicted of murder.
DNA matching the profile of 18-year-old Javell Hall was found on the sheaf of a knife used to kill Asante Campbell in north London, the Old Bailey was told.
Asked about the DNA, Hall said: "I never touched that knife. If it's not mine it must be [my twin brother's]."
Kofi Abusah, 19, was also convicted of rail worker Mr Campbell's murder.
The 24-year-old was attacked by a group of males on an estate in Hendon on 29 February 2019, the trial heard.
Mr Campbell, who was stabbed through his car window, had been waiting to meet a colleague before setting off for a night shift, jurors were told.
Earlier, he had kissed his fiancée and baby daughter goodnight.
Hall, from Hayes, and Abusah, from Edgware, were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing on 23 April.
The jury failed to reach a verdict in relation to a third defendant, Hafid Omar, 20, from Mill Hill.
He was remanded into custody pending a decision about whether he will be tried again for murder.