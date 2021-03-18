William Algar: Trumpeter stabbed to death 'over drugs dispute'
- Published
A talented trumpeter was hacked to death and his body left to rot at his home after he fell out with a drug dealer, a court has heard.
William Algar's remains were found at his home in Barnes, west London, on 3 January 2020.
Prosecutors say the 53-year-old and another man, Ebrima Cham, were murdered in December 2019 over their involvement in the supply of Class A drugs.
Four men are on trial at the Old Bailey over the killings.
A 19-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with the murders of Mr Algar and Mr Cham.
Zimele Dube, 33, of Hounslow, is charged with murdering Mr Cham.
Simon Emmons, 40, of no fixed address, is accused of the murder of Mr Cham, and of perverting the course of justice by disposing of Mr Algar's limbs.
All deny the charges against them.
Police found Mr Algar's head and torso wrapped in a sheet, decomposing in his living room, prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said.
He added: "The drug-dealing world is one of rivalries, robberies and turf wars.
"And when drug dealers fall out, they do not take their problems to the police.
"Instead, they take things into their own hands - usually with violence and often ending in either death or serious injury."
'Psychiatric hospitals'
The court heard Mr Algar, who was also known as Blaise, had been "an accomplished trumpet player".
Mr Aylett said: "But that is only part of the story. Sadly, Mr Algar had mental health issues for many years.
"He was diagnosed as having bipolar disorder and, every now and then and for short periods of time, he came to be treated as an inpatient in different psychiatric hospitals."
Mr Algar had used Class A drugs for years and also dealt drugs, the court heard.
The teenager who cannot be named and 45-year-old Marc Harding, have already admitted one count of perverting the course of justice, jurors were told.
Another teenager, Janayo Lucima, 18, of Kensington, is charged with perverting the course of justice.
The trial continues.