Sarah Everard death: Inquest opened and adjourned
An inquest into the death of Sarah Everard has been opened and adjourned until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
The 33-year-old vanished as she walked home in Clapham, south London, on 3 March. Her body was found a week later in woodland near Ashford, Kent.
Ms Everard's family were following the hearing at South East Kent Coroner's Court via video-link.
No cause of death was given and her body was released for a funeral.
A second post-mortem examination has been carried out as the first was inconclusive, the inquest was told.
Senior coroner Patricia Harding heard evidence from the Met Police's Acting Det Insp Lee Tullett, one of the investigating officers on the case, who confirmed the timeline of events following Ms Everard's disappearance.
Adjourning the inquest, the coroner said: "It remains for me to say to Sarah's family members how very sorry I am for your loss."
PC Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with the murder and kidnap of Ms Everard.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 9 July ahead of a trial that is set to take place in the autumn.