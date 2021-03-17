Sarah Everard: Second post-mortem carried out as first is 'inconclusive'
A second post-mortem examination is being carried out on Sarah Everard's body after the first proved inconclusive, police have said.
The 33-year-old vanished as she walked home in Clapham on 3 March. Her body was found a week later in woodland near Ashford, Kent.
The second post-mortem comes ahead of an inquest which is expected to take place in Maidstone on Thursday.
The Met said it continues to search parts of London and Kent.
Large portions of the historic town of Sandwich are still cordoned off.
Specialist divers have been called up from Devon and Cornwall to search a small stretch of water.
On Monday, officers were seen searching a shopping trolley shelter outside a Co-operative supermarket and looking under vehicles.
PC Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with the murder and kidnap of Ms Everard.
He has been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 9 July ahead of a provisional trial in the autumn.