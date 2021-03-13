Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens appears in court charged with murder
A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.
Wayne Couzens, 48, was arrested on Tuesday after the 33-year-old disappeared when walking home to Brixton from Clapham in south London last week.
Ms Everard's body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday.
Mr Couzens appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier.
The case will be sent to a crown court in the coming days.
The Met Police previously said Mr Couzens joined the force in 2018, most recently serving in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, an armed unit responsible for guarding the Parliamentary estate and embassies in London.
His main job was uniformed patrol of diplomatic buildings and Scotland Yard said he was not on duty at the time of Ms Everard's disappearance.
Mr Couzens, of Deal, in Kent, was taken to hospital for a second time in 48 hours on Friday for treatment to another head injury suffered in custody, before he was discharged and returned to a police station.
He was previously treated in hospital for a separate head wound on Thursday, also sustained in custody when he was alone in his cell.