Sarah Everard: Body found in woodland confirmed as missing woman
- Published
A body that was found during the search for Sarah Everard has been confirmed by police as hers.
The 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared as she walked home in south London last week.
A serving Met officer remains in custody having been held on suspicion of Ms Everard's kidnap and murder.
Speaking outside New Scotland Yard, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave confirmed the body found in woodland near Ashford, Kent, was Ms Everard's.
He said her family had been informed and were being supported.
Mr Ephgrave said: "As you know, on Wednesday evening detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent.
"The body has now been recovered and formal identification procedure has now been undertaken."