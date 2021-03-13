Boy, 12, charged after east London stabbing
A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a man was stabbed in east London.
Officers were called to Marlands Road, Ilford, just before 16:00 GMT on Thursday where a 20-year-old man was found with stab wounds.
He was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.
The boy was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. He was charged on Friday with robbery and possession of a bladed article.
He is scheduled to appear at Barkingside Youth Court later.
