Two further members of family die after Greenwich flat fire
- Published
A further two members of the same family have died in hospital following a fire at a block of flats in south-east London.
A 14-year-old boy died from his injuries on Wednesday, while a 34-year-old woman died on Thursday, after the blaze on Russett Way, Greenwich.
A five-year-old boy died on Saturday. His cause of death was recorded as "inhalation of fire fumes".
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, police said.
Firefighters had rescued the woman and two children from the top floor of a block of maisonettes early on Saturday morning, with all three taken to hospital.
All three victims were members of the same family and their relatives have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
'Awful incident'
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command believe the fire was started deliberately, but they are not looking for anybody else in relation to the investigation.
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: "This was a truly awful incident and we are doing everything we can to support the family's next of kin.
"We have been working alongside specialist investigators to establish the cause of the fire and it saddens me to say that we believe it was started deliberately, inside the address, by one of those inside.
"While I accept we may never know the circumstances, I am still very keen to hear from anybody who has information that could shed any light of this tragic incident."