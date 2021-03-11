Wembley deaths: Teenager denies murdering sisters in park
A teenager has pleaded not guilty to murdering two sisters last summer in a north-west London park.
The bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found in Fryent Country Park in Wembley on 7 June.
They were stabbed to death after spending the previous evening in the open air as part of a group celebrating Ms Henry's birthday.
Danyal Hussein, 19, from Greenwich, south east London, appeared at the Old Bailey to enter his pleas.
The defendant also pleaded not guilty to possession of an offensive weapon - a knife - in Fryent Country Park on 6 June last year
Members of the victims' family were in court for the short hearing.
Mr Hussein was remanded in custody to appear for trial on 7 June.
