Sven Badzak death: Man, 20, charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of an aspiring lawyer, who was stabbed to death in north-west London.
Sven Badzak, 22, was chased and then stabbed in Kilburn on 6 February.
Rashid Gedel, 20, is charged with murdering Mr Badzak and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.
The victim's mother Jasna Badzak, a former Conservative Party activist, said her son had gone to a shop to buy orange juice and then to a bagel shop when he was attacked.
Mr Badzak, from Maida Hill, west London, was with a 16-year-old friend were chased at around 17:30 GMT.
They became separated and Mr Badzak fell to the ground and was stabbed repeatedly, she said.
The 16-year-old also suffered multiple stab injuries, but managed to escape into a shop in Willesden Lane and is now said to be recovering.