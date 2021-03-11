Penny Bell murder: Daughter makes Crimewatch appeal over 1991 stabbing
Finding the killer of a businesswoman who was repeatedly stabbed nearly 30 years ago would be "life-changing" for her family, her daughter has said.
Penny Bell, 43, was found dead in a swimming pool car park in Greenford, west London, on 6 June 1991.
A fresh appeal for information was launched on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow Live programme on Wednesday.
Lauren Bell said tracing her mother's killer "would mean we could finally find closure".
At the time of her death, Mrs Bell, who ran a catering recruitment agency with her business partner, lived with her husband and two children in Denham, Buckinghamshire.
She had been overseeing building work at her home on the day she died and left the house at 09:40 BST, telling the builders she was late for an appointment.
'Missing £8,500'
At about midday, the 43-year-old was discovered slumped in the driver's seat of her Jaguar XJS outside Gurnell Grove swimming pool. She had been stabbed more than 50 times.
A wallpaper sample was found under her body which police believe was open before she was attacked, as if she had been looking at it or showing it to someone.
Three days earlier, Mrs Bell had withdrawn £8,500 from her joint bank account which she did not tell anybody about and which has never been accounted for.
In January 2019, a witness reported to police they had seen a man in his underwear, who appeared to be wet as if he had just washed, walking across a footbridge over the A40 Western Avenue in Greenford shortly before 11:00 on the day of the killing.
Scotland Yard said the evidence was "very significant information" and has appealed for anybody who saw anything similar to get in touch.
Ms Bell said: "Thirty years marks an extremely painful milestone but... we could be one step away from finding the perpetrator who still walks among us."
Det Sgt Susan Stansfield said: "A lot can change over 30 years. Circumstances and relationships change and I would implore anyone who knows who committed this crime to call us."