Sarah Everard disappearance: 'Human remains' found in Kent woodland
- Published
"What appears to be human remains" have been found in woodland in Kent in the search for missing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.
Police have not yet been able to confirm any identity, she said.
Ms Everard, 33, was last seen a week ago in Clapham, south London, on her way home from a friend's house.
A serving Met police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder following her disappearance.
In a televised statement, Ms Dick said: "This evening detectives and search teams have found very sadly what appears to be human remains."The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent."As you can imagine at this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity and indeed that may take us some considerable time."
Ms Everard's disappearance in "awful and wicked circumstances" was every family's nightmare, Ms Dick added.
She said Londoners should know that it is "thankfully incredibly rare" for a woman to be abducted from the capital's streets, but acknowledged that women in London and the wider public "will be worried and may be feeling scared".
She said there would be continued increased police patrols in the area.
The commissioner added that her thoughts are with Ms Everard's family.