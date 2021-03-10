Tottenham stabbing: Teenager charged with murder
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death in north London.
Three men were discovered injured after police were called to Penshurst Road in Tottenham on Monday afternoon.
One man died at the scene, while two 18-year-olds required treatment for non life-threatening injuries.
The Met said a 17-year-old boy had been charged with murder. He is due to appear in custody later at Highbury Corner Youth Court.
