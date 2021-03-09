Sarah Everard: Police and dogs search drains in missing woman case
Police searching for missing woman Sarah Everard have been delving into drains on the south London street she was last seen.
Ms Everard, 33, was captured by a doorbell camera on the A205 Poynders Road in Clapham at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers were seen lifting drainage grilles and using sniffer dogs outside the nearby Oaklands Estate and gardens.
Detectives say they are "keeping an open mind" about her disappearance.
Friends and relatives have issued appeals on social media to help find the marketing manager who vanished on her walk home to Brixton after visiting a friend's flat in Leathwaite Road, Clapham Junction.
Her family have said it is out of character for her to disappear.
Women living in the area near where she vanished told reporters they had been warned by police to be extra vigilant but Scotland Yard said no official advice was being given to local residents, but it would remind them of "normal personal safety advice".
Investigators are not currently linking the disappearance to reports of women being followed in surrounding areas.
Ms Everard, who is originally from York and attended Durham University, was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers. She is thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.
Detectives have urged people to check any dashcam or doorbell cameras for sightings of her, particularly along these roads:
- The A205 South Circular around Clapham Common
- Cavendish Road
- New Park Road
- Brixton Hill
- Brixton Water Lane