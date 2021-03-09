Peter McCombie death: Cyclist 'killed man after jumping red light'
- Published
A cyclist killed a 73-year-old man after riding through a red light and leaving him "bleeding" in the road, a court has heard.
Ermir Loka, 23, of Manor Road, east London, is accused of the manslaughter of Peter McCombie, who was struck on Bow Road in Tower Hamlets on 3 July.
Mr McCombie died from severe brain injuries eight days after the crash.
Mr Loka denied manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
The court heard Mr Loka was travelling at around 15mph when he collided with Mr McCombie, who was on his way home from working as a hospital administrator.
Prosecutor Deanna Heer said the defendant had been "cycling with a degree of purpose" and had overtook other cyclists in his approach to the pedestrian crossing where Mr McCombie was waiting.
'In a panic'
Ms Heer said the lights had been "on red for over five seconds" but Mr Loka continued cycling and crashed into Mr McCombie.
She added: "As he lay on the road, bleeding and unconscious, the defendant - who had also fallen down - picked up his bike and cycled away, leaving others to call an ambulance for Mr McCombie."
Mr McCombie suffered damage to his skull, fractures and bruising.
Jurors were told Mr Loka abandoned his bike and later admitted to police he did not stop at the scene.
He handed himself in to police on 28 July.
Ms Heer said the defendant "was in a panic" after the incident due to his immigration status, which was not regularised.
The traffic lights had turned to amber around eight-and-a-half seconds before the incident, jurors were told.
The prosecution said it was "ample time" for Mr Loka to see the lights were against him.
The trial continues.