Abbey Wood: Teenager stabbed to death in fight
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death during a fight in south-east London.
The victim was found with a stab wound to his chest in Edington Road, Abbey Wood, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been told and formal identification has not yet taken place.
No arrests have been made and detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Sgt Michael Hartley said: "A young man has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances and officers will work round the clock to bring those responsible to justice.
"We are still in the early stages of the investigation and I would ask anybody who was in the area yesterday evening - or who has information about the attack - to contact us immediately."