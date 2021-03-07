Actor Laurence Fox announces London mayor election bid
Actor Laurence Fox has announced he is going to stand for election to be the next Mayor of London.
Mr Fox - who is leader of the Reclaim Party - said if elected he would lift lockdown the day after the elections are held on 6 May
He said he wanted to get people back to work as soon as possible.
"Both the main parties are competing in this dreary race to be the last to set the country free," he said.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, Mr Fox said made the decision to stand for election after the Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce in the budget that the government had borrowed £407 billion to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.
He added that it amounted to "roughly £1,600 for every family in the country".
"Every week that goes by without lifting lockdown means more lost jobs, more lost businesses and even more taxes in the future.
"The government has said vaccines are working, hospitalisations and deaths are tumbling, but we are still being told we won't be able to resume normal life until mid-summer at the earliest.
"Both Tory and Labour have got this badly wrong. I want London - and indeed the rest of the country - to be allowed to get back to work and play immediately, not by late June."
The party said a survey carried out on its behalf by Savanta ComRes found more than half of all Londoners want the national lockdown lifted by the end of May, with young people in the capital even keener on a swift exit from lockdown than the older generation.
They said the poll saw 1,002 London adults, aged 18 or older, interviewed online from 18-22 February.
Mr Fox faced a backlash online in November for a tweet in which he claimed to have had people over for dinner and appeared to criticise the NHS.
"Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights," he said.
"If the NHS can't cope, then the NHS isn't fit for purpose."