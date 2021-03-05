Sarah Everard: Police 'increasingly concerned' for Brixton woman
The disappearance of a woman who has not been heard from since Wednesday night is causing "increasing concern", police have said.
Sarah Everard, 33, vanished as she walked home to Brixton, south London, from the Clapham Junction area.
She spoke to her partner en route but has not been heard from since about 21:30 GMT, friend Rose Woollard said.
Her phone signal was last picked up near Clarence Avenue, between her home and where she left another friend.
'Extremely uncharacteristic'
Loved ones were unable to contact her on Thursday and notified the police.
Ms Everard is 5ft 4in (162cm), has a slim build and blonde hair, and was wearing a green coat, dark trousers and trainers, her best friend Ms Woollard said.
We are increasingly concerned for the #missing Sarah Everard, 33, form #Brixton. She was last seen on 3rd March in the area of Clapham Common. She was wearing the green jacket and black and white trousers as on the photo. Please RT and call 999 with any info, ref 21MIS006196 pic.twitter.com/G58cyArDnA— Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) March 5, 2021
The teacher described the 33-year-old as "beautiful, thoughtful and incredibly kind".
She said: "Sarah and I met many years ago whilst studying together at Durham University. She has always been an exceptional friend, dropping everything to be there to support her friends, whenever they need her.
"It was only recently that she was telling me the good news about her new role as a senior marketing account manager, which she was excited to start.
"It is extremely uncharacteristic of her to have gone missing, which is why we are all deeply concerned something has happened to her."