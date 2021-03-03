Croydon stabbing: Murder inquiry after teenager found dead
A murder inquiry has begun after a 19-year-old man was found dead with stab wounds in south London.
Met Police were called by an ambulance crew to Alpha Road, Croydon, just after 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The teenager's family have been informed and no arrests have been made, police said.
Crime scene restrictions remain in place as detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime South Command investigate.
