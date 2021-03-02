George Michael: Former partner Fadi Fawaz sought by police
George Michael's former partner is being sought by police after he failed to turn up to court.
Fadi Fawaz, of Islington, north London, did not appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face a criminal damage charge.
The 44-year-old is accused of smashing a shop window at Le Fix Natural Beauty Bar in Fitzrovia in December last year.
District judge Alexander Jacobs issued an arrest warrant after Mr Fawaz failed to attend the same court last month.
Mr Fawaz, a hairdresser, discovered the body of his former partner at the singer's home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day 2016 when he arrived to wake him ahead of a planned lunch.
The former Wham! front man, famous for hits including Careless Whisper, Faith and Freedom, was 53 at the time of his death.
A coroner later said he died of natural causes resulting from heart and liver disease.