Shaun Bailey: Tory mayoral candidate says universal income would be used for drugs
- Published
London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has been criticised for claiming people "would buy lots of drugs" if they were given a universal basic income (UBI).
Mr Bailey, a member of the Greater London Authority (GLA) Conservatives, made his comments during a debate about piloting the system in the capital.
He said he had concerns about how "the human condition" was being overlooked by supporters of a UBI.
Critics called his claims "extraordinary" and "shocking".
Mr Bailey, a former youth worker, told the GLA's economy committee at City Hall: "I know some people who would absolutely fly if you gave them a lump sum every week. I know some people that would buy lots of drugs.
He added: "So where is the care for the person? How do you get past just universally giving people money?"
Simon Duffy, director of the Centre for Welfare Reform, said Mr Bailey's comment that some Londoners would use the money for drugs was "an extraordinary claim" and "quite shocking".
Mr Duffy told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "There is a myth that ordinary people don't know how to spend money. It's not just false, it's clearly unproven."
The committee voted in favour of trialling a UBI in London, although it will be up to individual boroughs to host the scheme, with Richmond and Islington having already indicated an interest in doing so.
Other cities in the UK are also vying to become the first to trial the system.
Lib Dem Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon, said she was "delighted" that the motion had passed.
"If a UBI had been in place before Covid-19 it would have provided automatic essential income top-ups for those who really needed it" she added.
A spokesperson for Bailey's campaign said: "Shaun Bailey has over 20 years of experience as a youth worker.
"He's been homeless and he's been out of work. So Shaun won't take any lectures from career politicians on what life is like for those struggling to get on".
The London mayoral and London Assembly elections take place on 6 May.