Covid: Police hand out £70k fines at two Mayfair parties
- Published
Police handed out nearly £70,000 in fines after breaking up two parties in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods.
A total of 70 guests were caught at two parties less than 1,600ft (500m) apart in Mayfair, Westminster, on Sunday morning. Each guest was fined £800.
A 29-year-old man, who organised a party on Green Street, near Hyde Park, was put forward for a £10,000 fine.
Police are still looking for the organiser of the second party.
Insp Kevin Fagan said: "Illegal gatherings like this are irresponsible and put pressure on the emergency services who have to deal with the consequences of these people's selfish actions.
"Despite recent announcements about how and when Covid restrictions may be eased, nothing has changed in terms of the regulations.
"The rules are clear, as should be the message that the police will enforce them where wilful breaches are found to have taken place."
Officers caught 50 party-goers at a flat in Green Street at around 01:00 GMT on Sunday.
While dealing with this incident, police received a call of another illegal gathering taking place at a flat in Brooks Mews.
Officers attended and found 20 people gathered at the property.