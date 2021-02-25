HS2 protest: Swampy and two other activists leave Euston tunnel
- Published
Three activists have left a tunnel near Euston station dug in protest against the HS2 rail project.
Dan Hooper, known as Swampy, Isla Sandford, known as Blue, and a 22-year-old activist left after 30 days in the tunnel in Euston Square Gardens.
One person remains in the tunnel, thought to be 100ft (30m) long.
HS2 Ltd said all three were assessed by paramedics before being handed to the Met Police and taken to hospital as a precaution.
The network of tunnels, dug in secret by HS2 Rebellion protesters, was discovered on 26 January.
So far eight people have left the tunnel, including Dr Larch Maxey who was removed and arrested on Monday.
Leaving the tunnel Ms Sandford, 18, said: "Young people don't have much power against the deniers - the government, the oil companies, the mass media.
"Peaceful disobedience is the only thing that's working, but it's not enough.
"I'm going to carry on protesting with everything I have because I'm fighting for the lives of everyone I love."
On 10 February a High Court judge ordered the demonstrators to leave the tunnels.
The judge also rejected an application for an order to stop HS2 removing the protesters.
An HS2 Ltd spokesperson said: "As part of the ongoing operation at Euston Square Gardens we have successfully removed three further illegal trespassers from the tunnel.
"We continue to do all we can to end this illegal action safely.
"We reiterate our message to those (sic) who remain underground to comply with their court orders and exit the tunnel immediately - for their own safety and that of the HS2 staff, agents and emergency service personnel involved in this operation."