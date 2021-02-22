Tottenham stabbing: Murder probe as man dies
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been stabbed to death in north London.
Officers were called to West Green Road in Tottenham at about 16:00 GMT, following reports of a stabbing, the Met Police said.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found with stab injuries and died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
A murder investigation has been launched. There have been no arrests and a crime scene remains in place.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.