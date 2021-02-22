Met Police: Racist attacks on officers double, new figures show
- Published
Racist attacks on police officers nearly doubled in a year, according to new figures.
More than 1,200 attacks on officers were linked to a "racial hate crime" in the 12 months up to November 2020, Met Police statistics show.
Offences ranged from harassment to causing grievous bodily harm and follow 638 attacks in the previous year.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Attacks of any kind on our hardworking police officers are completely unacceptable."
The figures released by the Met Police show the number of incidents began to spike following a wave of protests in the capital last year, including anti-lockdown protests that were organised in May and June.
There was also a series of Black Lives Matter protests and counter-protests in London following the death of George Floyd in the USA.
Black officers were singled out for abuse during the protests, Met Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Steve House told the London Assembly.
The rate of attacks continued into July and August despite restrictions imposed by the first lockdown in England being eased by the government.
Susan Hall, leader of the GLA Conservatives, said: "London's brave police officers put themselves in harm's way every day to keep our city safe.
"I am disgusted, but not surprised, that racist assaults against police officers spiked during the Black Lives Matter protests.
"Sadiq Khan must learn from last year's protests. He cannot continue to pander to protests and turn a blind eye to criminality."
A spokesman for Mr Khan said the mayor "has always believed in the right for peaceful protest in our city".
"But during the pandemic, he urged Londoners to find a safe and legal way to make their voices heard and strongly condemned the actions of those who broke the law," the spokesman added.
"Sadiq fully supports the police - that is why he has invested more in policing than any other mayor of London, and supported the Met Commissioner's call for the government to update police powers over protests and public order incidents."