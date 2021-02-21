Tottenham stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with minicab driver's murder
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a minicab driver found dead inside a car in north London.
Gabriel Bringye, 37, was found unresponsive and with stab wounds in Jarrow Road, Tottenham at about 19:20 GMT on Wednesday.
The boy, who was arrested on Friday, has since been charged with murder and handling stolen property.
He appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Saturday and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
